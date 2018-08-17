Air chief flies mission in the concluding phase of exercise Saffron Bandit

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP):The closing ceremony of Air Exercise Saffron Bandit was held at Air Warfare School, Mushaf on Friday. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, participated in the concluding phase of the Saffron Bandit by flying an exercise mission.

Interacting with the air and ground crew participating in the exercise, the Air Chief said that the rigorous training imparted through such exercises would help in maintaining the cutting edge of PAF.

He also lauded the level of motivation and thorough professionalism of the PAF personnel and stated that owing to the operational readiness of PAF, we are ever ready to counter any internal or external threat.

The Exercise Saffron Bandit is conducted in PAF since 1994 with the prime objective of excelling in the air combat capability in any future conflict.

Group Captain Ghazi Salah-ud-din, Officer Commanding Air Warfare School gave a detailed briefing about the conduct of the exercise.

All weapon systems of the PAF participated in this Air Exercise.