Air Chief flies exercise training mission with Royal Air Force Squadron

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman has visited Squadron of Royal Air Force and flew an exercise training mission in Tornado fighter jet at Royal Air Force Base Marham, United Kingdom.

He was briefed about the operational activities and glorious history of the elite squadron. The event was significant as the same squadron was declared the twin of the elite No 9 squadron of Pakistan Air Force in a twinning ceremony held at PAF Base, Mushaf earlier this year, said a message received here. Chief of Air Staff Royal Air Force Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Hillier had attended the event and had also participated in an exercise training mission with No 9 Sqn of Pakistan Air Force.

Earlier, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force called on Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Hillier, Chief of Air Staff Royal Air Force at Ministry of Defence, London. Various matters of professional and mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

Talking about the internal security situation of the country, the Air Chief highlighted the contributions of Pakistan Armed Forces and particularly accentuated PAF’s role in the successful conduct of operations against terrorists. He also emphasized upon the importance of mutual exercises between two air forces to benefit from each other experiences. Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Hillier appreciated PAF’s unmatched professionalism and its pivotal role in eradicating the menace of terrorism from the country.

The Air Chief also visited Royal College of Defence Studies and delivered a lecture on the topic of “South Asia Security Dynamics: Pivot to World Peace”.

Addressing at the occasion, the Air Chief highlighted the success of Pakistan’s model of counter terrorism in routing out the menace of terrorism from the country. He added that our efforts of bringing the tribal population into mainstream has paid dividends and paved the path to long lasting peace in the area. He also highlighted the need for reconciliation in Afghanistan to reach political stability and peace in the region. He termed CPEC as a game changer which would usher in a new era of economic stability and progress in Pakistan and the region.

He also interacted with the faculty and students of this esteemed institution and urged the students to get maximum benefit from this valuable course. It is also pertinent to mention that the Air Chief is a proud alumnus of this prestigious institution.