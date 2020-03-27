Air Chief donates one month salary in Corona Fund

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP):Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal, Mujahid Anwar Khan would donate one month salary in the fund, which has been established by the government to fight the pandemic.

As an earnest gesture towards a noble cause, Pakistan Air Force has decided to contribute in the Corona relief fund, a PAF press release said.

Keeping the precarious situation of the country, it has been decided at the Air Staff level, that all rank and file of PAF would contribute in the fund.

Besides the Air Chief, officers of the rank of Air Commodore and above would donate their three days salary; whereas, the officers of Group Captain and below ranks would donate two days salary in the national cause. Moreover, airmen and civilians would also chip in their one day salary in the Corona Relief Fund.