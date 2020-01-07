Air Chief congratulates Hamza Khan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (APP):Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, on Tuesday congratulated Pakistani player Hamza Khan on winning the Dunlop British Junior Open 2020.

Humza lifted the Under15 title of the coveted event after outhitting England’s Yusuf Sheikh in the final in straight sets 3-0 by an 11-4, 11-3 and 11-7 score line at Birmingham, UK, said a press release issued here.

The Air Chief who is also the President of the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) said the Pakistani flag was raised in international squash arena after a long time through this superb victory.

He said Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Squash Federation would continue its efforts to promote squash in the country.