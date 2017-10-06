AIPS moot participants wish revival of int’l sports activities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP): A special session of a two-day International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Congress- 2017 commenced here at a local hotel on Friday with world’s renowned journalists expressing their wish for return of all type of sports activities to Pakistan.

The event has been jointly organized by Pakistan Sports Writers Federation (PSWF) and Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage.

Around 70 delegates from 33 countries have congregated here to attend the congress to elect new office-bearers of the continental wing of AIPS.

Welcoming the delegates President of PSWF Amjad Aziz Malik said that it was a historic moment in the history of Pakistan that world’s renowned sports journalists had arrived in the country to attend the congress.

“This moot is a clear depiction of the reality that Pakistan is a

peaceful country. The international teams should prefer to come to Pakistan and participate in sports activities here,” he said.

He said it was a matter of great privilege and prestige for PSWF that Pakistan was preferred to host the AIPS congress. “Sports bring people together. I believe this congress meeting will promote bonds of friendship between sports playing nations,” he added.

Amjdad Aziz Malik thanked Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, particularly Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb for extending full support to hold the congress in a befitting manner. “The successful holding of the event would send a message of peace and friendship to all over the world and bring Pakistan closer to other nations,” he added.

Vice President of Hungarian Sports Writers Association, Dr Zsuzsa Csisztu said that Pakistan had suffered a lot due to terrorism and keeping in view the challenges it faced during the past few years on that front, the holding of AIPS congress was a great initiative.

“Pakistan has been a victim of terrorism. Now international teams should come here,” she said.

She said Hungary government considered sports a strategic field and expressed the hope that sports events would take place between Pakistan and Hungary in the coming days. She also read out a message of Hungarian President on the occasion, who had expressed well wishes to Pakistan. In the message, Hungarian President also hailed the holding of AIPS congress in Pakistan.

The President of AIPS Gianni Merlo said that the moot would prove a turning point and help sports come closer. He said he felt honoured to come to Pakistan for the congress adding that it was the time to do something for the coming generations. “The sports journalists have an important role of connecting the people in a proper way.I think we’ve begun a new journey,” he said.

Pakistan’s well-known commentator and former Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Cricket Board Chishty Mujahid on the occasion thanked AIPS’ delegates for visiting Pakistan. He said Pakistani journalists were focusing only on cricket and urged them to also pay attention to other games. “We’ve also been champions in hockey, squash and snooker. In tennis too weâ€™ve started to do well. The sports journalists must also play their role in highlighting these games,” he said.

He expressed the satisfaction that international sports had started to return Pakistan. “We’ve successfully held World XI cricket series in Lahore, recently. A cricket match also took place in Miranshah, North Waziristan.Â All this shows Pakistan is a peaceful country,” he said.

He expressed the hope that international sports activities would soon return to Pakistan. He hailed PSWF and Ministry of Information for holding the congress in Pakistan.

Director Sports PTV, Dr Nauman Niaz said sports were a catalyst for change. He said Pakistan sports history was enriched with great achievements. He said the role of sports journalists was imperative as the achievements of sportspersons could not be highlighted without their cooperation.

Meanwhile, in another session of the congress renowned sports commentators, analysts and formers players deliberated on the ways and means as how sports journalists could play important in removing differences and bringing nations together.

Ahmed Khawari Essa, a sport analyst from Malaysia said sports could be an effective tool of unification for communities. He said his country was enjoying good relations with Pakistan in different fields, including sports.

Former Captain Pakistan Football team Col (R) Mujahidullah Tareen underlined the need to promote sports at different levels as it would help bring peace in the region and end terrorism.

President of Korean Sports Media Association, Hee Don Jung highlighted importance of sports in human lives stating, “Sports is human and human is sports.” He said sports had become a universal language adding that he had visited around 60 countries and never felt any communication issue there due to his association with sports.

Saba, a journalist from Kolkata, India said he belonged to that city where Pakistani players performed better than Indians. He said sports could unite people and was of the view that sports journalists from Pakistan and India should regularly visit each other’s country.

Commentator Tariq Reheem said Pakistan was moving forward in right direction and now instead of talking about terrorism we must talk about promoting sports.