PESHAWAR, Nov 04 (APP):AIPS ASIA’s Young Sports Reporters Training program is all set to start in Karachi on today (Monday).
The event is the first of its kind in the history of Pakistan and second of the series during the current year holding by Sports Journalists Association, Karachi. The Sports Journalists Association of Sindh – a provincial unit of Pakistan Sports Writers Federation have given final touches to the overall arrangement.
AIPS ASIA’s Young Sports Writers Training program to start on Monday
