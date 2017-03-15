AIOU sets platform to promote multidisciplinary, holistic approach in academic research

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP): Minister of Education Engr Muhammad Baligur Rehman on Thursday called for adopting multidisciplinary and holistic approach in undertaking academic research that helps the society in socio-economic development.

This task should be fulfilled through collaborative efforts and team work, he said while addressing the Ist National Graduate Conference, arranged here by the office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

The conference was being attended by the students of twenty-five Universities from all over the country. During the two-day of its deliberations, around 175 research papers will be presented to promote the concept of interdisciplinary approach in the research process.

The Minister eulogized the AIOU’s consistent efforts of promoting community-based applied research and bringing about qualitative improvement in its overall academic pursuits.

In this connection, the personal initiatives of incumbent Vice Chancellor are highly commendable, he added. He noted that the University has made a great way in further strengthening its research-based activities by publishing research journals and holding national and international conferences.

He also praised the University’s efforts providing free education to prisoners, disabled persons and drop-out girls.

Engr. Baligur Rehman called for developing linkages between the academia and the industry for proper use of the research.

The research, he added must be effective for the reformation of the society. He also stressed for the maximum use of new technology to achieve the stipulated targets.

The Minister also spoke in detail about the government’s achievements in various sectors. The country, he said was moving ahead on a right track with fast growth to bring positive change in the life the common people.

Various international rating-agencies have recognized Pakistan’s repaid economic growth in the recent years. He also mentioned about the government’s focus on education and health sectors.

There is a tremendous increase in budgetary allocation to serve the interest of the people, he added.

While appreciating the academic achievements, the Minister underlined the need to promoting moral values, ethics and character-building for construction of a healthy society.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid SIddiqui in his opening remarks said the conference was arranged to provide a platform to young researchers to showcase their research work and interact with each other to make their job more effective for society’s overall benefit.

He announced that the University will host such a event on annual basis, so that young scholars and researchers keep up their efforts to do the best in their respective disciplines.

Dr Shahid Siddiqui thanked the Minister for his support in further developiong the University’s academic network both quantity and quality-wise.

The AIOU that started journey its in 1974 has now emerged as trend-setter in distance learning system and online education.

The inaugural session was also addressed by Chairman Council of Science and Technology Dr Prof Anwar -ul-Hasan Gilani who endorsed the idea of serving the cause of education through interdisciplinary approach.

He lauded the efforts of the AIOU of providing educational services to marginalized section of the society.

Earlier, in her welcome address, Dean Social Sciences and Director ORIC Dr Naghmana Rashid highlighted objectives of the conference, assuring that it will be made a productive platform to strengthen the research-based activities.