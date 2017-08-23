AIOU launches nine certificate courses to promote technical education

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP): Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

has launched nine six-month short-term certificate courses to

promote technical and vocational education in the country.

The aspirating candidates have been advised to take admission

in these courses by September 5, a press release said on Wednesday.

The courses are of different nature relating to agriculture,

poultry farming, art designing and selling of home-made products.

The skilled based programs are aimed at developing trained

manpower in the country.

After qualifying these courses, the students would be able to

start their small-level of business to earn their livelihood,

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui said presiding over a

meeting which reviewed the newly initiated academic programs.

The short-courses of technical nature being offered are: Plant

protection, oil seed crops production, farm machinery, dairy

farming, poultry farming, “jadeed zirat” improved methods of fruit

production, Home and Farm operational management and farm income

generating skills.

The curriculum about these courses was being updated to equip

the students with latest techniques and methods particularly in the

field of agriculture.

The Vice Chancellor advised directors of the 44-regional

offices to facilitate the students in the admission process. The

last date for admissions in other academic programs from Matric to

PhD level is September 5 (Autumn 2017 semester).