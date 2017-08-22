AIOU launches `Associate Degree in Education’ for in-service teachers

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

has launched `Associate Degree in Education’ for in-service teachers

and for fresh students as well, in accordance with new road-map

given by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Those having five-year teaching experience with intermediate

(2nd division), plus PTC education are entitled to take admission in

autumn, 2017 semester, said a press release on Tuesday.

The University has also launched revised academic programs of

Med and Bed teachers’ training. These are compatible with the

ongoing teaching programs in other Universities of the country.

After introduction of HEC’s reforms in teaching program, the

AIOU has now launched Bed (two and half year-duration) and Bed (four

year) in secondary and science education, for the candidates having

14 years of education.

According to the Dean Faculty of Education Dr. Nasir Mahmood,

the University was going to add online support for the teacher

training programs as well.

They have also developed curriculum and contemporary teaching

strategies for the newly launched programs.

The AIOU’s Faculty of Education is one of the largest in the

country in term of number of programs offered and enrollment.

Besides this, it is also only institution that offers non-formal

teaching certificate for non-formal education sector.

In order to bring relevance of the University’s programs to

the requirements of the market, the department of the Distance Non-

Formal and Continuing Education has also started six month

certificate course and post-graduate diploma for training of

teachers in the field non-formal education.

The University as per the vision of the Vice Chancellor Prof

Dr Shahid Siddiqui is also in process of the revising its existing

academic programs in various disciplines, keeping in the view the

socio-economic needs of the society.

Curriculum and teaching pattern is being updated in order to

improve the quality of the academic programs at level. More than

Sixty percent of this work has already been completed.

“We are trying to ensure that our qualified teachers should be

competitive and acquainted with contemporary skills of teaching,”the

Dean Education said adding that the Vice Chancellor took a number of

initiatives during the last two and half years to bring about

qualitative improvement in the entire academic network.