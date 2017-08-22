AIOU launches `Associate Degree in Education’ for in-service teachers

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)
has launched `Associate Degree in Education’ for in-service teachers
and for fresh students as well, in accordance with new road-map
given by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).
Those having five-year teaching experience with intermediate
(2nd division), plus PTC education are entitled to take admission in
autumn, 2017 semester, said a press release on Tuesday.
The University has also launched revised academic programs of
Med and Bed teachers’ training. These are compatible with the
ongoing teaching programs in other Universities of the country.
After introduction of HEC’s reforms in teaching program, the
AIOU has now launched Bed (two and half year-duration) and Bed (four
year) in secondary and science education, for the candidates having
14 years of education.
According to the Dean Faculty of Education Dr. Nasir Mahmood,
the University was going to add online support for the teacher
training programs as well.
They have also developed curriculum and contemporary teaching
strategies for the newly launched programs.
The AIOU’s Faculty of Education is one of the largest in the
country in term of number of programs offered and enrollment.
Besides this, it is also only institution that offers non-formal
teaching certificate for non-formal education sector.
In order to bring relevance of the University’s programs to
the requirements of the market, the department of the Distance Non-
Formal and Continuing Education has also started six month
certificate course and post-graduate diploma for training of
teachers in the field non-formal education.
The University as per the vision of the Vice Chancellor Prof
Dr Shahid Siddiqui is also in process of the revising its existing
academic programs in various disciplines, keeping in the view the
socio-economic needs of the society.
Curriculum and teaching pattern is being updated in order to
improve the quality of the academic programs at level. More than
Sixty percent of this work has already been completed.
“We are trying to ensure that our qualified teachers should be
competitive and acquainted with contemporary skills of teaching,”the
Dean Education said adding that the Vice Chancellor took a number of
initiatives during the last two and half years to bring about
qualitative improvement in the entire academic network.
AIOU launches `Associate Degree in Education’ for in-service teachers
ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)