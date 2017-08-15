AIOU holds seminar on decolonizing teacher education

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

here on Tuesday held a seminar on decolonizing teacher education in

Pakistan to apprise the faculty members and scholars about the new

educational practices and trends that relevant to the society.

Eminent educationist and expert in Gender Students Dr Shenila

Khoja-Moolji was the guest speaker, who spoke in detail about the

transition process of education in Pakistan after the colonial rule.

The seminar was the part of University’s regular activities

relating to professional development and holding debates on

community-related issues.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui who presided over the

seminar said that the Pakistani nation that just celebrated its 70th

anniversary needed to have freedom of thought and expression to

develop its own way of life, getting rid of practices of colonial

rule. Independence of mind is imperative to construct a healthy

society, he added.

The suppressible forces, he said in the politics of power have

been using language as a tool for maintaining their hegemony.

However, at the same time language was also used to put

resistance against the illegal occupation, he added. He underlined

of need of adopting educational practices that help addressing

socio-economic problems of the society.

Dr Shenila in her talks also deliberated upon human rights of

citizen in context of their educational and economic rights.

She noted that teacher education programs around the world are

continually undergoing change as per the community’s requirements.

The colonizing model of teacher education is no longer is

relevant to future socio-economic challenges.

The seminar was also addressed by the Dean Education Dr Nasir

Mahmood and Dr Afsan Huma.