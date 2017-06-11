AIOU holds Qirat, Naat, calligraphy contests at national level

ISLAMABAD, June 11 (APP): Forty-four regional offices of Allama

Iqbal Open University (AIOU) across the country have started holding

Qirat, Naat, speeches and postal calligraphy completions among the

local students.

These are in connection with Ramzan-ul-Mubarik in order to

motivate the young generation to follow Quran and Sunnah in their

practical life, said a press release on Sunday.

In the first phase, these are taking place in the regions.

Later, the successful students will compete at the provincial level.

At the third and final stage, the winners will be invited at

the University main campus for the national levels competition.

It is for the first time, that such activities were being arranged

as per the directions of the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui

to educate the students about teachings of Quran and the Holy

Prophet (PBUH).

This is also for the attitude and charter-building of the students, as part of their educational activities, said an official of Students advisory services.

The winners of the competitions will be awarded cash prizes and

shields for their encouragement.