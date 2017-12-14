AIOU holds national conference on ‘Seerat-un-Nabi’

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Thursday held national conference on ‘Seerat-un-Nabi’ as a part of series of its activities, motivating the youth to follow the teaching of ‘Quran and Sunnah’ for having a better life.

It was the third consecutive event that was arranged by the university this year to project the teachings of Islam, as per the guideline set by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) through his sayings and deeds.

The Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui took a number of initiatives during the last three years to develop the AIOU as a hub of religious, social and literary activities.

The university’s academic research was also brought in line with the requirements of the society by focusing on its socio-economic issues.

Topic of the event was ‘transformation of society and the ‘Seerat-un-Nabi’. Prominent scholar and Head of Arabic Department of International Islamic University Dr Habibur Rehman Asim was the key-note speaker who underlined the need of strictly obeying the command and Allah Almighty and ‘Seerat-un-Nabi’ to have a successful life here and hereafter.

He asserted that adhering to the golden principles of life, preached and practiced by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was imperative for transformation of society.

One should think and do for others, what he likes for himself. Caring and giving respect to other should be part of life. For establishing a peaceful and harmonious society, people should seek guidance from Seerat-Un-Nabi, he added.

Dr Asim quoted various sayings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) that teach the people to have a pious, decent and peaceful life. He also spoke about the importance of unity among the various sects on basis of equity and goodness.

Rejecting the tendency of extremism, he said the peace and comfort could only be achieved by adopting a moderate and balanced way of life both by thinking and actions.

The event was jointly arranged by the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Directorate of Regional Service and Directorate of Students affairs.

It was attended among others by senior academicians Dr Samina Awan, Dr Zafar Ilyas, Dr Arif Saleem Arif and

Dr Mohyuddin Hashimi.