AIOU extends last date for admissions till Sept 28

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (APP): Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on

Tuesday extended last date for admission (autumn 2017 semester) for

its all academic programs -Matric to PhD-level till September 28,

without late fee.

The decision to this effect was taken by the Vice Chancellor Prof

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui in view of the long Eid holidays and on the demand

of the aspiring students, particularly those from far-flung regions.

According to the Director Admissions, there were a big number of

students who collected prospectus for the admission this time, as

compared to the corresponding period last year.

The ratio of fresh students taking admission is highly

encouraging. It was noted that the retention rate of continuing

students also went up. There has been considerable rush of aspiring

students in the recent days at the University’s regional and

coordinating offices across the country for seeking admissions.

Interest being shown by the students continuing their study

through the distance learning system is highly remarkable,

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui said adding, it also reflects the growing

trust of the people in the University’s learning system that

has been further improved through the smart use of new

technology and better management.

The University has recently taken various measures for

facilitating the students in the admission process. The Vice

Chancellor has advised the 44-regional offices across the

country to set up special Facilitation Desks to provide guidance

to the people during the on-going admission process.