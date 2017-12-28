Ahsan visits Ziarat to review Prime Minister’s development package for Ziarat

QUETTA, Dec 28 (APP):Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal is on his three day visit to Balochistan to review different development projects.

During his visit to Ziarat , he chaired meeting in Ziarat to review Prime Minister’s Rs one billion package for development of Ziarat as a model tourist city while protecting its forestry and environment.

He said that Ziarat is full of apple, cherry, walnut and grape and directed to adopt cluster based approach and develop full value chains so that more jobs can be created through value addition.

He said that Ziarat has become very popular tourist destination and a master plan will be developed for an integrated development of infrastructure.

Minister also visited high school in Ziarat and chatted with students on the way to motivate them towards pursuit of knowledge. Minister also visited Ziarat Residency of Quaid-e-Azam and complemented authorities of the quality of work

in reconstruction of the residency, which is restored in original shape after it was attacked by terrorists.