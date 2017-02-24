Ahsan visits CPEC center of excellence

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development

and Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal visited China Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC) Center of Excellence here on Friday.

Inspecting the construction work of the center, he

suggested ways to further improve the project, a press release said.

Ahsan Iqbal also talked to researchers present on the occasion and asked them to research for improving balance of trade of the country.

He said due to the mega project of CPEC, the geo economical

situation of the country was being changed.

“We will have to make extra endeavors to get extra ordinary

results”, he added.

He said the negative impacts of the opponents’ campaign

against CPEC could be repelled by initiating sustainable defence

campaign against them.

The minister said the private sector must take part in the

country’s development process.

He said after the completion of CPEC projects, it would be

proved a game changer not only for Pakistan but the whole region and

would it become a source of mutual coordination of the countries in

the region.

Pakistan would also emerge as the new regional center of trade, he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said some elements were engaged in spreading

negative propaganda against the Pakistan China Industrial

Cooperation.

“But we will not let them succeed in their nefarious designs”,

he said.

He said Chinese leadership wanted to boost the

industrialization in Pakistan.

Due to costly labour in China, the industries were being

shifted to Pakistan now.

He said in these industries, Pakistani labor would work

because it seems illogical to bring the costly Chinese labor to

these industries in Pakistan.