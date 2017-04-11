Ahsan urges youth to become part of knowledge revolution

ISLAMABAD, April 11 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday urged upon the youth of the country to contribute into the development of the country.

Addressing a High Achievers Ceremony 2015-2017 held here organized by the Beachonhouse, the minister said youth had to match the speed of innovation going on in various sectors of education.

Congratulating Beaconhouse high Achievers on their achievement, the minister said it was an honour to be in company of future leaders.

He further stressed that new knowledge should be acquired and attitude towards never ending pursuit of knowledge will make you an high achiever.

He said strong self belief in yourself and positive view of future would give the youth success in life.

He said 5D’s were very important to be successful in life (Dream,Decisions,daily discipline , Delivery and Divine).

He said Pakistan’s economy was set to takeoff and Pakistan would be touching 5% growth rate for the first time.