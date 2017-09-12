Ahsan urges students to acquire knowledge for productive role in society

KARACHI, Sept 12 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal here on

Tuesday urged students of a religious seminary to acquire knowledge to play a proactive and productive role in society.

The minister was talking to students at Jamia Salfia where he went

at the invitation of Bohri community.

He said the Muslim Ummah was going through critical time and the

cause of it was indifference to learning.

He said in the past, enlightenment of Muslims was a beacon for the

world, adding Muslims at that time vigorously sought new knowledge.

The minister said Islam teaches Muslims to use observation,

thinking and wisdom so that Muslim Ummah could be prepared for revolution by acquiring knowledge.

Ahsan Iqbal stressed on the students to play their positive part

in society.