Ahsan urges nation to focuss on economy rather politics

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):Minister for Interior and Planning, Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday stressed the need to become an economic focussed nation rather than a political nation to further boost the country’s economic development.

“The political crisis during current year has dented the country’s rapidly growing economic journey, therefore we need to divert our attention from political issues to economic development,” he said while talking to media after launching PC-1 Automation System here.

Replying to a question, Ahsan Iqbal said due to some court decisions, a political turmoil like situation erupted in the country due to which the economic journey of the country stopped and the country’s stock exchange had to face a huge loss of over Rs16 billion in market capitalization.

He said bringing the country’s economic situation out of crisis was one of the biggest achievement of the current government.

Earlier the ministry of planning launched PC-1 automation under which all information regarding any PC-1 will be available on finger tips. There are numerous reports available in the application that will enable users to classify the number of projects approved, rejected, and conditional approved.

The application will be able to track any PC-1 on different stages such as pending projects in technical section, rejected in CDWP meeting, and presented projects in CDWP meeting.

Furthermore, the application will reduce the number of printed copies submitted to Planning Commission.

The application will also provide accuracy in daily office work and will provide more reliable information.

Addressing the ceremony, Ahsan Iqbal said achieving promotion of modern technology

for ensuring knowledge-based economy was the need of hour as today is the era of

competition in higher economic growth.

He said only those nations were developing on fast track who were effectively

utilizing the modern technology.

He said automation of PC-1 was a historical achievement which would help saving

time and resources besides improving monitoring of the projects.

He said automation of PC-1 was proof of commitment made by the government to

digitize economy.

“By acting upon its commitments made during the political campaign

of PML-N, the government is taking concrete steps for digital Pakistan,” the

minister remarked.

He added that a few years ago, when the government initiated

Laptop Scheme for the students, the opponents of PML-N opposed this

scheme, and now due to this scheme and the government’s steps in

making digital Pakistan, the country has become the fourth largest

free-lancing service provider in the world.

He said the government has allocated over Rs 1 billion for

providing Information Technology training to 100,000 youths.

He said “We need to call All Parties Conference on political

and economic stability, rather than on arranging sit-ins.”