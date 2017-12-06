Ahsan, UAE envoy discuss bilateral economic, security cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):Minister for Interior Prof Ahsan Iqbal held a meeting with Ambassador of United Arab Emirates Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi and discussed matters related to bilateral economic and security cooperation.

During the meeting held here on Wednesday, the minister said economic cooperation was the basis of fraternal and historic ties between Pakistan and United Arab Emirates.

He said economic cooperation was imperative for further strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries.

He said the government of Pakistan added 10,000 megawatts of electricity in the last four years. Pakistan would succeed in achieving the target of 6 percent economic growth in the current fiscal year, he told.

Ahsan said middle class in Pakistan consisted of 80 million people which attracted attention of investors. The future of Pakistan was linked to the progress of future generations in the field of education, he added.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be the source of connectivity in the region. The minister expressed his wish to increase and strengthen economic cooperation with United Arab Emirates in diverse fields.

They agreed to step up efforts to increase security cooperation between the two countries. The UAE envoy appreciated the services of the interior minister on CPEC and economic matters.