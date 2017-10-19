Ahsan takes notice of suspension of educational activities in QAU

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP):Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday took notice of suspension of educational activities in the Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad.

He has taken the notice on the request of Minister of State for Education Baligh-ur-Rehman.

In a statement issued here, Ahsan Iqbal directed Islamabad Capital Territory Administration to take immediate legal action against harsh elements and restore educational activities in the university.