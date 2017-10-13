Ahsan takes notice of mismanagement at Judicial Complex, seeks report

Islamabad, October 13, (APP):Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who is on an official visit to the United States, Friday took strong notice of the incident of mismanagement outside the Judicial Complex building and sought a report from the Secretary Interior.

According to a message received here, the minister directed the Secretary Interior to submit a comprehensive report of the incident at the earliest, saying “There will be no compromise on respect of the court. “

He said advocates involved in misconduct and violating laws could not be considered as the guardian of Law.

Ahsan Iqbal said court entry passes were issued keeping in view the limited space, adding that the court safety would be ensured at every cost.