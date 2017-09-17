Ahsan strongly condemns bomb explosion in Bajaur

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal
Sunday strongly condemned the bomb explosion in Bajaur causing loss
of innocent lives.
In a statement, the minister said, “we have to be united to
defeat the menace of terrorism.”
He said the enemy did not want that Pakistan should make
economic progress.
He said the terrorists and their facilitators involved in
terrorism would be brought to terrorism.
