Ahsan seeks youth commitment to enter Pakistan among top ten economies

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development

and Reforms Prof Dr Ahsan Iqbal has said that youth must commit to

enter Pakistan among top ten most development countries by paying

focus on their future and work hard.

He stressed upon the youth not to listen those who were

discouraging the nation as depressed nations could not achieve any

goal.

He stated this while attending the event “Microsoft’s Imagine

Cup to Pakistan” jointly organized by Microsoft and Higher Education

Commission (HEC) held here late Wednesday.

The minister said, “We are the most innovative nation in the

world”.

“Presently Pakistan has been changed into the most emerging

economy of the world from the list of most dangerous countries

declared by the western media three years ago,” he added.

He said that world’s reputed organization surveys had projected

Pakistan among the top 20 economies of the world in next few years.

A lot of youth schemes had also been initiated by the PML-N,

including Laptop scheme, Fee-Reimbursement scheme etc, he informed

the participants.

The entire country was being connected through China-Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said and added that fiber optic data

cable was also being installed from Khunjrab to Pakistan under the

project.

“We will train best researchers and scholars through world’s

renowned universities under the initiative of Pak-US Knowledge

corridor. These professionals will give training to the national

youth,” he added.

He also hailed the Microsoft-HEC initiative for holding

Imagine Cup 2017 and announced Rs 1 million for universities working

for incumbent research and their students making new innovations.

He urged the HEC to hold international University’s Olympic

Competition so that Pakistani students could get a chance to work

with the researchers of world’s renowned educational institutions.

The Director of Microsoft’s Enterprise & Partner Group

Segment, Abid Zaidi commented on the occasion; “The link between

education, attainment and economic growth has never been clearer.

Around the world, the communities where educational excellence is a

high priority, create the most economic opportunities.The foundation

for sustainable economic growth for the future is being laid,

through this initiative.”

The Country Head of Microsoft, Shahzad Aslam Khan stated:

“Talent has no boundaries! Any student can derive great benefits

from the Imagine Cup, as it provides world-class opportunities and

support for the youth, nurturing their true potential and giving

them a chance to do something extraordinary and accelerate growth”.

Director General IT, Anwar Amjad appreciated the event and

commented that; “The platform provided by HEC to the students is

truly unique in as it promises valuable exposure that they need to

take the next steps in Academic life, helping them with a successful

transition into their professional careers.”

The Chairman HE, Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed expressed his happiness

and said; “We appreciate the valuable support of Microsoft in this

initiative, as Higher Education Commission strives to nurture the

students’ talents through this annual competition. This is a great

way to evolve a rich and modern academic culture in Pakistan, as we

integrate global advancements and cutting-edge tools to bring the

domestic curriculum and learning at par with the leading

universities of the world. Thus, we are empowering our students to

contribute and compete in the global workforce”.

Microsoft and Higher Education Commission (HEC) collaborated

to bring Microsoft’s Imagine Cup to Pakistan. It is the world’s most

renowned technology competition for students. Started in 2003,

Microsoft’s Imagine Cup is the ideal opportunity for the youthful

innovators, from around the world, to give express their

imagination, bring ideas to life and win $100,000.

Imagine Cup is held annually by Microsoft Corp., bringing

together the young technologists to play their part in resolving

some of the world’s toughest challenges. Not only a competition,

imagine cup serves as a platform for teams to present their

solutions to the world. All technology projects are welcome in this

competition; it is no longer bound by categories.

HEC’s commitment to the academia and students is reflected as

Microsoft drives the Imagine Cup to highlighted Pakistan’s position

on the leaderboards – Pakistan ranks as the TOP country in the

Middle East and Africa cluster, with the highest number of project

submissions and competitors in Imagine Cup. Pakistan also ranks 5th

worldwide, in the same category.

In Pakistan, students from various universities participated

enthusiastically, as the competition received an overwhelming

response. A lot of remote and underprivileged areas were targeted in

the drive for Imagine Cup, particularly Sahiwal, Mianwali, Khuzdar

and Jamshoro.

Students were initially evaluated in Regional finals, held in

different cities and the best teams competed to win the National

Finals. The evaluations for both Regional and National Finals were

done according to the rules, regulations and criteria listed in 2017

Imagine Cup Competition.

The winning team of the Imagine Cup National Final from

Pakistan was `Positive Zero’ from Bahria University, Karachi. The

victory was announced during a grand ceremony. The team has built a

Microsoft Azure cognitive service-based engine that helps in writing

code through voice commands. The team will represent Pakistan in the

advanced stages of the competition on a global scale.