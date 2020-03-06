Ahsan Raza to umpire in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final

Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Mar 06 (APP):The International Cricket Council has named Pakistan’s Ahsan Raza as an on-field umpire for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 final, which will be played between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 8 March.

Ahsan’s on-field partner will be Kim Cotton, while Gregory Braithwaite will be the third

umpire and Langton Rusere as the fourth umpire. Chris Broad of the Elite Panel of Match

Referees will lead the playing control team, said the information made available here

on Friday by Pakistan Cricket Board.

Ahsan, a member of the ICC’s International Panel of Umpires, was also appointed on-field

umpire for the semi-final between India and England, which was washed-out in Sydney on Thursday.

As a wicketkeeper-batsman, he played 21 first-class matches from 1993-2000, scoring 192 runs and dismissing 63 batsmen behind the wickets.