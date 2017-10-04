LAHORE, Oct 4 (APP): Federal Interior Minister Ahsan
Iqbal has taken notice of registration of a case against 11
officers of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) by the
Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and ordered a high-level
inquiry into the matter.
According to a Lesco spokesman here Wednesday, the
minister issued these directives after having a meeting with
representatives of Lesco Engineers Association (Lesco-LEA).
Engineers- Rana Waseem, Muhammad Ramzan Butt and Rai Asghar
were prominent among others in the meeting, he mentioned.
The spokesman quoted Ahsan Iqbal that action would be
taken against FIA officials responsible for registering
baseless case against Lesco officers.
The spokesman added that during the meeting, Lesco-LEA
members briefed the interior minister that FIA case aimed at
implicating the Lesco officers in Iqbal Town Sub-Division fraud
case without having solid evidences/reasons.
The interior minister assured the LEA of developing
engineers’ service structure at the earliest, the spokesman
concluded.
Ahsan orders inquiry into FIA case against Lesco officers
