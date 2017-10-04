Ahsan orders inquiry into FIA case against Lesco officers

LAHORE, Oct 4 (APP): Federal Interior Minister Ahsan

Iqbal has taken notice of registration of a case against 11

officers of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) by the

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and ordered a high-level

inquiry into the matter.

According to a Lesco spokesman here Wednesday, the

minister issued these directives after having a meeting with

representatives of Lesco Engineers Association (Lesco-LEA).

Engineers- Rana Waseem, Muhammad Ramzan Butt and Rai Asghar

were prominent among others in the meeting, he mentioned.

The spokesman quoted Ahsan Iqbal that action would be

taken against FIA officials responsible for registering

baseless case against Lesco officers.

The spokesman added that during the meeting, Lesco-LEA

members briefed the interior minister that FIA case aimed at

implicating the Lesco officers in Iqbal Town Sub-Division fraud

case without having solid evidences/reasons.

The interior minister assured the LEA of developing

engineers’ service structure at the earliest, the spokesman

concluded.