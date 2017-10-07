Ahsan lays foundation stone of cancer diagnostic centre

SIALKOT, Oct 07 (APP):Interior Minister Prof Ahsan Iqbal
Saturday laid the foundation stone of Anti-Cancer Diagnostic
and Treatment Centre at Narowal DHQ Hospital.
He told the participants that the centre, after its completion,
would provide advanced anti-cancer treatment facilities to the local
patients, under the supervision of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.
He said that Rs 1000 million would be spent on the project, which
would be completed in the next 12 months.
MPAs Khawaja Waseem Butt, Rana Abul Mannan, Abdul Rauf, Narowal
Deputy Commissioner Ali Anaan Qamar, Chairman Narowal District
Council Chaudhry Ahmed Iqbal and others were also present on the occasion.
