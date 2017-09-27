Ahsan Iqbal visits SCO Secretariat, calls on SCO Secretary General

BEIJING, Sept 27 (APP): Federal Interior Minister, Ahsan Iqbal visited Secretariat of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and held a meeting with Secretary General, SCO, Rashid Alimov here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the interior minister said that Pakistan was excited to be part of the SCO and was looking forward for a very positive contribution to this forum.

He said that it was very important that all the SCO member states should work together to preserve peace and stability in order to harness their economic potential.

Pakistan, he said, was ready to work together with China, Russia and Central Asian States for peace and security of Eurasia.

The SCO had a unique position in terms of promoting cooperation among the Asian and European countries and it could pay a role of bridge.

While apprising the SCO about the development plan initiated by present government in the country, he said that although China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a bilateral project in nature but it could integrate three billion people of South Asia, China and Central Asia for shared development and prosperity.

Ahsan Iqbal also briefed him about the achievements Pakistan made during the ongoing war against terrorism and the sacrifices rendered by its people and armed forces.

Earlier, the secretary general warmly welcomed the distinguished upon his arrival at the SCO secretariat and briefed him about the secretariat and its functioning.

He also congratulated people and the government of Pakistan on joining the SCO.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid and the senior diplomats were also present during the meeting.