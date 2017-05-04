Ahsan Iqbal reviews progress of CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and
Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal Thursday chaired a meeting to review the
progress of ongoing projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor
(CPEC) in various sectors including communication, railways,
infrastructure, energy, Gwadar Port and special industrial zones.
The meeting was also attended by Secretary Planning, Shoaib
Ahmed Siddiqui and high officials from Chinese embassy and the
concerned provincial and federal ministries.
Ahsan Iqbal directed the federal departments to cooperate with
the provincial governments in order to ensure smooth working on the
under construction projects.
He said, in order to ensure timely completion of CPEC
projects, the federal government would work together with all
stakeholders and would also remove all concerns of the provinces.
“It is good to note that federal as well as provincial
governments are working on CPEC projects together like one team”, he
added.
The minister said the timely completion of CPEC projects would
be a success for the people of Pakistan.
He said new technologies were being introduced in
infrastructure, transportation and engineering sectors due to CPEC
projects.
“The Economic Corridor is helping Pakistan as it has great
opportunity to learn the state-of-the-art knowledge and technologies
in these sectors”, Iqbal remarked.
He said Pakistani universities and research institutes should
tap those opportunities by making comprehensive planning in this
regard.
He directed the Higher Education Commission to prepare
a comprehensive report for this purpose with the help of all
universities and research institutes across the country.
He also stressed the need to improve the educational curricula
in line with modern trends and research.
The minister said improving capacity building of the concerned
institutes and the individuals was also an important goal of the
government.