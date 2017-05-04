Ahsan Iqbal reviews progress of CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and

Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal Thursday chaired a meeting to review the

progress of ongoing projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC) in various sectors including communication, railways,

infrastructure, energy, Gwadar Port and special industrial zones.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Planning, Shoaib

Ahmed Siddiqui and high officials from Chinese embassy and the

concerned provincial and federal ministries.

Ahsan Iqbal directed the federal departments to cooperate with

the provincial governments in order to ensure smooth working on the

under construction projects.

He said, in order to ensure timely completion of CPEC

projects, the federal government would work together with all

stakeholders and would also remove all concerns of the provinces.

“It is good to note that federal as well as provincial

governments are working on CPEC projects together like one team”, he

added.

The minister said the timely completion of CPEC projects would

be a success for the people of Pakistan.

He said new technologies were being introduced in

infrastructure, transportation and engineering sectors due to CPEC

projects.

“The Economic Corridor is helping Pakistan as it has great

opportunity to learn the state-of-the-art knowledge and technologies

in these sectors”, Iqbal remarked.

He said Pakistani universities and research institutes should

tap those opportunities by making comprehensive planning in this

regard.

He directed the Higher Education Commission to prepare

a comprehensive report for this purpose with the help of all

universities and research institutes across the country.

He also stressed the need to improve the educational curricula

in line with modern trends and research.

The minister said improving capacity building of the concerned

institutes and the individuals was also an important goal of the

government.