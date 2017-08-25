Ahsan Iqbal pays surprise visit to Aabpara police station

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): Interior Minister Professor Ahsan Iqbal
Friday paid a surprised visit to Aabpara Police station and listened the
grievances of citizens.
According to a press release issued here, the Interior minister issued
directions to address their issues. “Police is bound to perform its due role
in ensuring the rule of law and dispensation of justice”, he said.
He also directed to address the grievances of marginal section of
society.
The minister urged the police officials present on the occasion to
conduct good demeanor with common man.
Ahsan Iqbal expressed his displeasure over the slow development work
of model police station Aabpara.
