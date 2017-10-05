Ahsan Iqbal condemns terrorist attack in Jhal Magsi

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal

Thursday condemned the terrorist attack at Dargah Fateh Pur Sharif

in Jhal Magsi which resulted in loss of precious lives.

In a message, he said terrorist elements were enemies of

peace, Pakistan and Islam.

Pakistani nation was united against the menace of terrorism,

he added.

He said those who carried out the atrocious attack against

innocent citizens had no relation with Islam.