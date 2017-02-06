Ahsan Iqbal chairs National Logistics Board’s meeting

ISLAMABAD, Feb 06, (APP): The 60th meeting of the National Logistic Board (NLB) was held here on Monday under the chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development and Reform and Chairman NLB Prof Ahsan Iqbal.

Quarter Master General Pakistan Army / Officer Incharge of NLC

Lieutenant General Javed Mahmood Bukhari and Director General NLC

Major General Mushtaq Ahmed Faisal briefed the participants about

the operational, administrative and financial matters with special

reference to the accomplished tasks and future development plans of

NLC.

The Board after thorough deliberations approved audited accounts of NLC for financial year 2015-16 and composition of Board of Officers to approve financial statements and obtain Final Audit Report from external auditors.

The NLB briefed in detail about the proposed plan to set up vehicle assembly plant of renowned European brand in Karachi under OEM / Technical Agreement.

The plant having capacity of assembling 2,500 units in single shift is aimed at replacing old vintage fleet of NLC and to meet growing transportation needs in wake of CPEC.

The forum also held threadbare discussions on various feasibility studies presented by professional consultant firms for construction of iconic CPEC Tower on a plot owned by NLC in Blue Area Islamabad which was not much appreciated by the logistics body.

The Planning Minister appreciated the performance of NLC and its role in the overall national development.

He said that CPEC is destined to revolutionize all sectors of the economy which would open new vistas of socio-economic development in the country and beyond.

He added that growth of vibrant transport mechanism is vital to transform Pakistan into major hub of transit trade leading to the integration of regional economies that is the ultimate objective of the landmark CPEC project.

Ahsan Iqbal concluded that NLC has all the requisite expertise and resources in the logistics sector and must play proactive role in meeting the transportation requirements of the game changer project.