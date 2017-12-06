Ahsan gives cash award to Counter Terrorism Force jawans

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal gave away an amount of Rs 450,000 to SSP Counter Terrorism Force (CTF) Syed Ameen to acknowledge and appreciate the services of CTF.

The amount will be given to those jawans of CTF who demonstrated their professional skills during the recent visit of the minister to the Police Lines here.

The minister gave instructions for improving the image and capacities of the Counter Terrorism Force.

He said the Counter Terrorism Force will be equipped with modern weapons and resources, adding eradication of terrorism was the top national priority.

He also directed that the Counter Terrorism Force should be provided new vehicles. The first contingent of Counter Terrorism Force consisting of 382 personnel will assume its duties in the current month.