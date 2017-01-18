Ahsan for taking measures to solve potable water shortage in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and Reform (PD&R) Ahsan Iqbal here on Wednesday directed the

concerned authorities to immediately solve the potable water

shortage in Gwadar.

“Keeping in view the future expansion of Gwadar City, Port and

planned industrialization, all-out efforts must be ensured,” he said

while presiding a meeting here today.

The meeting was attended by officials from Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform, Government of Balochistan and

Gwadar Development Authority.

Ahsan Iqbal directed that existing desalination plant at

Karwat should be operationalized immediately and made it clear that

uninterrupted power supply from different sources has to be ensured

in order to run the plant on its full capacity.

He further asked authorities to speed up work on necessary

facilities of fresh water treatment, water supply and distribution

project initiated under China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

“This project will not only resolve this issue permanently but

would cater the future growing population needs ” he added.

The minister emphasized that the hospital at Gwadar should be

run in a professional manner to ensure maximum health services to

the local population.

“An effective business model must be devised to ensure smooth

functioning of this health institute”, he added.

Earlier, Dr. Sajjad Hussain, Director General, Gwadar

Development Authority (GDA), informed the participants about the

drought like situation in entire Makran belt which is mainly because

of dry spell.

He told that Ankara Kaur dam the main source of water in

Gwadar was close to dead level because its catchment areas had not

received rains for many years adding that present need is catered

through water tankers from Mirani Dam.

He said the current need of water is 4.6 million gallons per

day, which is expected to rise to 12 MGD till 2020 and 30 MGD till

2030.

To cater need of drinking water in Gwadar, the construction of

first phase of Shadi Kaur Dam has been completed through Public

Sector Development Program (PSDP) at the cost of Rs. 3800 million,

he added.

He said a project of transmission lines from Swad and Shadi

Kaur Dam to get 5.0 MGD water has been initiated with additional 5.0

MGD desalination plant at the cost of Rs. 7900 million.

DG GDA also briefed the meeting about existing hospital at

Gwadar and its expansion plan under Chinese grant.

A three member committee comprising Member (Infra) MPDR,

Secretary Health Balochistan and DG GDA was formed to explore all

options for public private partnership and prepare a business model

for management of the hospital at Gwadar.