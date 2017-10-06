Ahsan for ensuring tangible outcomes of Pak-China industrial cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP): Minister for Interior and Planning,

Development and Reform, Ahsan Iqbal on Friday urged for ensuring tangible outcomes of Pak-China industrial cooperation.

Chairing a meeting to review progress on Special Economic

Zones (SEZs), Minister Ahsan Iqbal directed all stakeholders to fast track the development of SEZs, complete land acquisition process and feasibilities.

He instructed the line ministries and provincial governments

to ensure concrete measures for provision of electricity, gas and other facilities to these SEZs.

“We need to transform these SEZs into an attractive

destination for foreign investment”, said Ahsan Iqbal, instructing

provinces to finalize their incentives plan for SEZs, in addition to

the incentives already announced by the federal government.

The zone authorities should create a competitive environment

for making this cooperation, a truly successful one, said Ahsan

Iqbal, emphasizing further to develop these zones on the basis of

feasibly studies and locally available resources.

Ahsan Iqbal said that a model and smart industrial park be

developed in Islamabad Capital Territory with consultation of

Islamabad and Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce.

The minister instructed the provinces to opt for best and

feasible financing model, ensuring maximum benefits from relocation

of labor intensive industries from China to Asia and subsequent

recreation of 85 million jobs.

Ahsan Iqbal underlined need of vibrant Board of Investment and

asked the officials of BOI to prepare reform package in accordance

with prevailing needs and circumstances.

During the meeting, BOI officials briefed the participants

regarding the visit of Chinese SEZs experts’ group, scheduled in the

second week of October.

The experts would conduct training workshops besides holding

meeting with Pakistan’s experts on industrial development sector.

Ahsan Iqbal instructed that all efforts be made to conduct

meaningful workshops and meetings during the visit of Chinese Expert

Group.

He issued instruction to undertake determined efforts

regarding industrial cooperation for bringing out tangible outcomes

prior to 7th JCC Meeting.

The meeting was attended by senior officials form line

ministries and provincial governments. On this occasion, the

provincial authorities briefed the meeting about their respective

SEZs.