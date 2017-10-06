Ahsan for ensuring tangible outcomes of Pak-China industrial cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP): Minister for Interior and Planning,
Development and Reform, Ahsan Iqbal on Friday urged for ensuring tangible outcomes of Pak-China industrial cooperation.
Chairing a meeting to review progress on Special Economic
Zones (SEZs), Minister Ahsan Iqbal directed all stakeholders to fast track the development of SEZs, complete land acquisition process and feasibilities.
He instructed the line ministries and provincial governments
to ensure concrete measures for provision of electricity, gas and other facilities to these SEZs.
“We need to transform these SEZs into an attractive
destination for foreign investment”, said Ahsan Iqbal, instructing
provinces to finalize their incentives plan for SEZs, in addition to
the incentives already announced by the federal government.
The zone authorities should create a competitive environment
for making this cooperation, a truly successful one, said Ahsan
Iqbal, emphasizing further to develop these zones on the basis of
feasibly studies and locally available resources.
Ahsan Iqbal said that a model and smart industrial park be
developed in Islamabad Capital Territory with consultation of
Islamabad and Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce.
The minister instructed the provinces to opt for best and
feasible financing model, ensuring maximum benefits from relocation
of labor intensive industries from China to Asia and subsequent
recreation of 85 million jobs.
Ahsan Iqbal underlined need of vibrant Board of Investment and
asked the officials of BOI to prepare reform package in accordance
with prevailing needs and circumstances.
During the meeting, BOI officials briefed the participants
regarding the visit of Chinese SEZs experts’ group, scheduled in the
second week of October.
The experts would conduct training workshops besides holding
meeting with Pakistan’s experts on industrial development sector.
Ahsan Iqbal instructed that all efforts be made to conduct
meaningful workshops and meetings during the visit of Chinese Expert
Group.
He issued instruction to undertake determined efforts
regarding industrial cooperation for bringing out tangible outcomes
prior to 7th JCC Meeting.
The meeting was attended by senior officials form line
ministries and provincial governments. On this occasion, the
provincial authorities briefed the meeting about their respective
SEZs.
Ahsan for ensuring tangible outcomes of Pak-China industrial cooperation
ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP): Minister for Interior and Planning,