Ahsan for constitutional reforms to protect vote sanctity

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal

Friday underlined the need to introduce constitutional reforms in

the parliament to protect the sanctity of vote and strengthening

the democracy in the country.

“It was our national agenda and all political stakeholders

should join the government in this cause,” he said talking

to a private news channel.

He said Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani had given a good

suggestion regarding inter-institution dialogue for empowering

the democratic system.

He, however, said his party did not need political support

of PPP in the recent political scenario as the people of Pakistan

had shown trust in the PML-N leadership.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)’s government had

given up to the mark performance in four years, he said.

Economic revival, foreign investment under China Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC), controlling power shortage and

maintaining law and order across the country were amongst the top

achievements of the incumbent government, he said.

He said Pakistan was moving forward on the path of

development and prosperity and every year of the current

government’s performance was better than the previous one.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) had faced repeated

defeats from his party in local bodies and other elections. After

realizing that they were unable to defeat PML-N in politics, the

PTI initiated an organized campaign against the government, he

said.

The minister said the PTI attempted to create

misunderstanding between the government and state institutions.

The recent political crisis had caused huge loss to stock

exchange of the country, he said, adding PTI Chief Imran Khan

and Sheikh Rasheed were responsible for this.

Ahsan Iqbal said, though his party leadership had complied

the court orders in Panama Papers case but the questions were

being raised on the decision by the people of the country and

international media as well.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he said, had

led the movement for restoration of judiciary and his party had

rendered sacrifices.

The minister said the country was facing internal and

external threats as anti-Pakistan elements wanted to de-stablise

the country.

We had to close every door that could lead to confrontation,

he added.

To a query, he expressed trust in the Supreme Court and

said PML-N had filed appeal to constitute a larger bench.

Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had

presented himself for accountability before apex court despite

having right of immunity, he said.

To another question, Ahsan Iqbal said it could be an

international agenda behind disqualification of Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif to sabotage CPEC project.

He said the current political crisis could benefit Imran

Khan but not the country. Pakistan needs internal stability, he

added.

Talking about the performance of his ministry, the Interior

Minister said he would continue the good performance of his

ministry that was made during the period of Ch. Nisar Ali Khan.

The implementation on National Action Plan (NAP), he said,

would continue to control terrorism and extremisim, saying that

the coordination among the provinces would be enhanced in this

regard.