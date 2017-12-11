Ahsan directs IGP to expedite crackdown against narcotics in Capital

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal on Monday directed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad to expedite crackdown against menace of narcotics in Capital.

He was talking to IGP Islamabad, Sultan Azam Taimoori, who called on him here and briefed the Minister on different initiatives.

Ahsan Iqbal said Islamabad police should be made exemplary for the provinces while honest and professionally capable officers be posted in Islamabad.

The Minister further directed the IGP to accelerate implementation of Model Police Station project while recruitment of anti-riot police should also be done immediately.

He said Islamabad traffic police should ensure implementation of helmets and seat belts rules and police officers should show politeness with public, while leadership training of Station Head Officers (SHOs) should also be conducted.

Female SHO should be appointed and policewomen be encouraged.