Ahsan, Chinese ambassador discuss bilateral ties, CPEC

ISLAMABAD, Sept 16 (APP): China’s ambassador to Pakistan
Sun Weidong called on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and discussed
different aspects of bilateral relations.
During the meeting held here Friday evening, they discussed
Pakistan China Economic Corridor (CPEC) and matters related to
training of law enforcement institutions.
The minister said exemplary relations between Pakistan and
China were based on mutual affection and economic and defence
cooperation.
The Chinese ambassador expressed satisfaction at the security
arrangements for the Chinese citizens, working on the projects of
CPEC.
They exchanged views on sharing of information between the
two countries and professional training of law enforcement agencies
on modern lines.
Ahsan said Balochistan province had great importance in the
context of CPEC project.
The Interior Minister said due to security conditions,
Frontier Corps Balochistan had been divided into northern and
southern zones.
He said Pakistan and China were united to foil conspiracies
of the enemies of CPEC.
China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the symbol of
fraternal ties between the two countries, he added.
The Chinese ambassador assured of all kind of cooperation to
improve the professional capacity of civil armed forces of Pakistan.
