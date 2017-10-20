Ahsan, British HC discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):Minister for Interior Prof Ahsan Iqbal held a meeting with British High Commissioner Thomas Drew here on Friday and exchanged views on matters of bilateral interest between the two countries.

The minister said Pakistan and Britain had fraternal and historic ties and both countries had mutual interests on issues of peace and security.

He stressed on creating a knowledge gateway between Pakistan and Britain. The knowledge gateway would provide male and female students of Pakistan an opportunity to get degrees of PhD in the leading universities of Britain.

He said it was top priority that capable students of Pakistan get best opportunities for education.

The minister said the international community should recognize the sacrifices of Pakistan against terrorism.

Overseas Pakistanis were playing an important role in the economic progress of Britain, Ahsan added.

The minister expressed determination to expand cooperation between the two countries with the help of overseas Pakistanis.

He said implementation on National Action Plan was continuing successfully.