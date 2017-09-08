Ahsan asks protesters to respect red zone’s sanctity

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal
Friday underlined the need for expressing solidarity with Rohingyan
Muslims in a peaceful manner.
Talking to PTV, he urged the protesters to remain peaceful and
respect sanctity of the Federal Capital’s red zone area during the
rallies to register their protest at the plight of Muslim brethren
in Burma.
The minister said any untoward incident during the protest
might damage Pakistan’s image at the international level.
Various organizations, political parties, students and members
of the civil society have announced to hold a demonstration in
Aabpara Chowk after Friday prayer to express their anger over
genocide of Rohingyan Muslims by extremist elements in Myanmar.
The capital administration has made special security
arrangements to avoid any utoward incident during the protest
demonstration.
Islamabad Police have also deployed around 7,500 personnel and
Islamabad Traffic Police issued an alternate route plan to
facilitate commuters of the twin cities during the protest.
