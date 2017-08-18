Ahsan asks NACTA to ensure NAP implementation to counter terrorism

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP): Minister for Interior, Prof Ahsan
Iqbal Friday said National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA)
should ensure implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) in order
to counter the menace of terrorism.
He said this during a visit to NACTA office where he was briefed by
its National Coordinator Ihsan Ghani about the steps taken to counter terrorism, a press release said.
The minister said NACTA had to play a vital role in the fight
against terrorism.
The government would take practical steps to make NACTA further
effective, he added.
He directed that NACTA should prepare a coordinated
strategy in collaboration with all provinces and institutions.
Ahsan said an effective narrative was needed to save the
young generation from extremism, adding further research should be
carried out on extremist ideas to get rid of the tendencies of terrorism.
He directed that a legal framework should be immediately
devised about collection of charity.
He said, “We have to make Pakistan a peaceful place
for our future generation. Our mission is to win the fight against
terrorism and establish peace.”
The minister said eradication of terrorism was indispensable
for progress of the economy.
He said parents should keep an eye on the activities of their
children while people in neighbhourhoods should also remain
vigilant.
“The whole society has to fulfill its responsibility and
work in harmony.”, he said.
It may be mentioned here that Prof Ahsan Iqbal was the first
interior minister who visited NACTA office since its establishement
in 2008.
