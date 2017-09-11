ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on
Monday visited Headquarters Rangers Sindh in Karachi and appreciated
the role of Rangers in maintaining peace in Karachi and in stopping
terrorism.
The minister met Director General Rangers Sindh Major General
Muhammad Saeed and laid wreath at the Monument of Martyrs.
The minister was briefed about the ongoing operation in
Karachi particularly the murderous attack on leader of Muttahida
Qaumi Movement (MQM) Khawaja Izharul Hassan.
The Interior Minister also penned his views in the book of
guests.
Ahsan appreciates role of Rangers in maintaining peace in Karachi
ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on