Ahsan appreciates role of Rangers in maintaining peace in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on

Monday visited Headquarters Rangers Sindh in Karachi and appreciated

the role of Rangers in maintaining peace in Karachi and in stopping

terrorism.

The minister met Director General Rangers Sindh Major General

Muhammad Saeed and laid wreath at the Monument of Martyrs.

The minister was briefed about the ongoing operation in

Karachi particularly the murderous attack on leader of Muttahida

Qaumi Movement (MQM) Khawaja Izharul Hassan.

The Interior Minister also penned his views in the book of

guests.