Ahmed Kundi of PPPP wins PK-96 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian’s (PPPP) candidate Ahmed Kundi has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) constituency PK-96 Dera Ismail Khan-II by securing 18,377 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, an Independent candidate Sami Ullah stood second by securing 16,662 votes, while the candidate of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Tariq Raheem Kundi grabbed third position by getting 10,219 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 55.84%.