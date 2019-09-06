Agriculture main engine of economic growth, says Hafeez Shaikh

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said that the government had a special focus on agriculture sector, considering it a main pivot to the growth of economy.

According to a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry Friday, the adviser said that the government was allocating vast sums of funds for the growth of agriculture sector.

“Only last week the government approved projects worth Rs250 billion for the uplift of agriculture sector with focus on enhancing crop productivity and improving the means and resources for better farming,” he said while talking to various stakeholders here.