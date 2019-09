ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Thursday said agriculture was the main engine of economic growth and the government wanted to focus to enhance the this sector in the country.

He said the government not merely saw agriculture as providing the main pivot to the growth of economy but also allocating vast sums for its further growth, said a press release issued by Ministry of Finance here on Thursday.