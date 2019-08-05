Agriculture machinery imports up by 8.73% in FY 2018-19

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP):Agriculture Machinery imports into the country during financial year ended on June 30, 2019 witnessed about 8.73% increase as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, agriculture machinery worth US$135.312 million imported during the period from July-June, 2018-19 as compared the import of US$124.449 million of same period of last year.

However, imports of the fertilizers manufactured during the period under review reduced by 4.09% as about 1,93,4,977 metric tons of the fertilizers worth US$788.676 million imported as compared the imports of 1,145,613 metric tons valuing of US$832.757 million of same period of last year.