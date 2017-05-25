Agri-credit disbursement increases 22.7% in 9 months: Survey

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Agricultural Credit disbursement in

the country during the period from July-March, 2016-17 grew by 22.7

percent as compared the same period of last year.

According the Economic Survey 2016-17, launched here Thursday

agriculture credit disbursement in last nine months were recorded at

Rs 473.1 billion which was 67.6 percent of the overall annual target

of Rs 700 billion.

The agri-credit disbursement was recorded at Rs 385.5 billion

during the corresponding period of last year.

Out of the total target, Rs 340.0 billion have been allocated

to five major banks, Rs 102.5 billion to ZTBL, Rs 139.6 billion to

15 domestic private banks and Rs 12.5 billion to Punjab Provincial

Cooperative Bank Limited (PPBCL).

Out of the total target Rs 60.1 billion have been allocated to

10 microfinance banks, Rs 11.0 billion to four Islamic banks and Rs

34.3 billion to 16 newly inducted MFIs/RSPs for FY 2016-17.

The outstanding portfolio of agriculture loans has also been

increased by Rs 45.3 billion from Rs 333.8 billion to Rs 379.1

billion with 13.6 percent growth at end March 2017 as compared to

same period last year.

Despite having various real sector challenges, the overall

performance of banks remained encouraging and witnessed 22.7

percent growth in disbursement during the period under review.

Five major banks as a group have disbursed Rs 236.6 billion or

69.6 percent of its annual target, ZTBL disbursed Rs 57.5 billion or

56.1 percent of its target of Rs 102.5 billion while PPCBL disbursed

Rs 6.9 billion, 55.1 percent against its target of Rs 12.5

billion during the period under review.