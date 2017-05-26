Agri allocation in budget to boost production: Afzal

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary for Finance

Rana Muhammad Afzal Friday said agri allocation in budget would help boost production.

There are benefits for farmers in the budget which would

help improve the agriculture sector, he while appreciating the budget said talking to a private news channel.

He said industrial, textile and construction sectors

had increased the growth due the policies of the present

government.

Rana Muhammad Afzal said that 10,000 megawatt electricity

would add into the system in the next year.

He said several power projects after completion would generate

sufficient energy.

To a question he said overseas employment would also

increase in the Gulf areas.