Agreements signed to set up 1650 MW coal power plants

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): The government Wednesday signed four

agreements to set up two coal based power plants of 1650 MW in Hub

and Thar under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The agreements included two each for implementation and power

purchase.

The agreements were signed by representatives of China Power

Hub Generation Company (Private) Limited (CPHGC), HUBCO and Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB) on behalf of their respective

organizations.

Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif and

Secretary Water and Power Mohammad Younas Dagha also witnessed the signing ceremony.

Under the agreements, 1320 MW coal fired power plant is being

set up in Hub, Balochistan with at estimated cost of over $ 2

billion while 330 MW will be established in Thar, Sindh at a cost of

$ 500 million.

The 1320 MW power project would be completed by August 2019

while 330 MW Thar project would start generation by December 2019.

Terming both the projects a major milestone, Khawaja Muhammad

Asif said construction work on 1320 MW power plant had already

started and both the projects would be completed in 2019.

He said the government was also fully implementing projects to

be completed after its tenure keeping in view the future

requirements of energy.

Asif said preference was being given to use local coal from

Thar for generating cheap electricity. These projects would open up

new chapter in the energy sector, he said adding that Thar would be

centre of energy for the country in future.

He said it would not only help save precious foreign exchange

but also generate electricity at affordable rates to the consumers.

The minister said that signing of the agreements were a great

achievement.

Responding to a question, the minister said 1320 MW power

project was based on super critical technology while 330 MW power

project was based on sub-critical technology.

Regarding Thar project, he said it was a pilot project and it

would attract huge investment in future.

To another question, the minister said equal attention was

also being given on up-gradation of transmission system. Work on up-

gradation of transmission lines was also being carried out

simultaneously, he added.

To a query, Asif said Nandipur power plant was supplying 430 MW

and furnace oil treatment plant (FOTP) had already been setup.

Gasification process of the plant has already been started and it

would be run on gas in May, he said.

He said payment had also been made to Sui Northern Gas Company

for laying pipeline to supply gas to the plant.

Regarding Bhasha and Mohmand dams, the minister said ground

breaking of both projects would be carried out this year. The

reservoirs would be constructed from our own resources, he added.