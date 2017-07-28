AGP urges media for responsible reporting on court judgments

ISLAMABAD, July 28 (APP): Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP),
Ashtar Ausaf, asked mediapersons for responsible reporting regarding
court judgements including the sensitive decision of the Supreme Court
on Panama Papers.
Attorney General stated this, outside the Supreme Court while
talking to the media persons after announcement of the reserved
short order of the five-member larger bench on Panama Leaks.
He was of the view that yet lot of ambiguities have to be
clarified which could be possible after reading detailed judgment of
the apex court and hoped that media should avoid speculations on the
decision.
“It would be better if media manifest responsibility in
reporting or commenting on court judgements. It is unsuitable for
anybody to comment on a decision without reading it,” he added.