AGM gives Chairman PCB unqualified vote of confidence

LAHORE, Jul 17 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board’s General Body has unanimously given Chairman PCB Najam Sethi unqualified vote of confidence for his tireless efforts to revive cricket in Pakistan and to give new

identity to Pakistan cricket by launching Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Elected Presidents of the Cricketing Regions of Pakistan gave their vote of confidence at the annual general meeting (AGM) held here on Tuesday and also congratulated Najam Sethi on showing exemplary leadership in his first year of his three year term as elected chairman of the PCB.

The vote of confidence resolution by the Regional Presidents was presented at the meeting by Regional Presidents and wholeheartedly endorsed by the entire General Body.

The Elected Presidents of the Cricketing Regions in a joint statement said “We extend our full support and cooperation to Mr. Sethi in his tireless efforts to revive cricket in Pakistan. He has

singularly set up the PSL as the first international brand of Pakistan and brought international cricket home to tens of millions of fans. Our vote of confidence in him is unqualified; we support his vision for

a new and exciting era of cricket that will bring glory to our cricket.”

Meanwhile, the AGM 2018 accepted the request by Gawadar Cricket Association for grant of Associate Membership.

The General Body members congratulated the PCB Chairman and officials on the successful run

of the national team especially in the T20 format, the outstanding growth of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the return of international cricket in the country.

The Chairman PCB announced a special grant of Rs 50 million for the promotion of the game in remote areas across the country, besides this figure the annual expenditure on Regional and District cricket has been increased by Rs 100 million. In the last fiscal year 2017-2018, Rs 300 million was allocated for the same purpose.

The Chairman PCB also proposed a two-day session prior to the next AGM in order to ensure the hearing and resolution of the grievances by the General Body members. The proposal was unanimously accepted by the members.

The General Body appreciated the PCB initiatives of reviving Inter-School and Inter-Club Tournaments across the country, the General Body members advised the PCB on the possible improvements in future editions of these two tournaments.

Earlier, in his address to the General Body members, the Chairman PCB spoke at length about the progress made by the Board in the first year of his three year tenure.

Sethi said that since taking over he has made a real effort of bringing a professional change and approach at PCB.

He added that the revival of international cricket has already been a huge success in Lahore and Karachi. The series of matches include three World XI games, T20 against Sri Lanka, three T20s

against the West Indies and three PSL matches including the grand final in Karachi last March which have brought real joy to the cricket fans in the country.

Chairman PCB also spoke about the Game Development Programs underway across the country adding that the National Cricket Academy coaches were working very hard on development of back up players, through a vigorous High Performance Camp which is in full swing at the NCA Lahore, while

fringe players are attending academies all around the country.

Najam Sethi also spoke about the growth of the PSL into a world class event that can compete

with the very best in the shortest format.

He added that the media values of all six franchises and PSL assets were going up phenomenally with the cumulative media value of the PSL league now estimated at Rs 3 billion.

The Chairman further added that the PCB will be starting the bidding process for the next

three-year cycle and record breaking numbers are expected as indicated by Nielsen Sports who are rated amongst the top analysis firms in the sporting world.